Parliamentary committee chair refuses to apologise for misleading information

Chairperson for Agriculture Committee of Parliament Sameer Suleman has refused to apologize for lying that government’s K30 billion for Agriculture Input Program (AIP) has been stolen.

Appearing before a joint parliamentary committee on Friday inquiring on the AIP funds, Suleman conceded he took the information from social media platforms.

His sentiments were a response to a question by one member of the committee who asked him to apologize for misleading Malawians.

But Suleman said he could not apologize since K30 billion was indeed used and it is now the duty of the Committee to inquire how the money was used.

Suleman told the committee that a whistle blower from the ministry of Agriculture tipped him on the happenings and the issue was brought before the Agriculture committee that later resorted to summoning the ministry to explain their side of the story but the ministry gave an excuse.

According to Suleman, Tonse government should pat him on the back in appreciation for blowing up the whistle that led to more revelations and the inquiry.

