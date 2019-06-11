Police plays-down reports Thuchira Bridge fire caused by mentally disturbed person: ‘We’re still investigating’

Malawi police has brushed aside reports that the fire that has gutted Thuchira Bridge was caused by a mentally disturbed person who had set fire under the bridge to warm himself.

People around the area where the bridge has been burnt said a mentally challenged person sleeps underneath the bridge and usually uses fire to warm himself at night.

But Mulanje Police publicist Gresham Ngwira dismissed such reports as “social media stories” hence cannot be relied upon.

“As the police, we are still investigating the matter and yet to establish the cause of the fire,” said Ngwira.

The Roads Authority (RA) has since advised motorists travelling to Mulanje to use the M2 Limbe-Thyolo-Mulanje Road and those travelling to Phalombe to use the Limbe-Chiradzulu Road joining the Zomba-Jali-Phalombe-Chitakale Road.

Spokesperson for the authority Portia Kajanga said engineers are already on site to rehabilitate the bridge.

Kajanga assured that in the shortest time possible, that road should be opened to traffic.

Currently, construction work is underway for a more permanent bridge that will replace the temporary Bailey bridge affected by the fire.

According to Kajanga, construction works for the new bridge which is being carried out by Fargo Construction is at preliminary stage and it is expected to be completed by September this year.

