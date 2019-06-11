Teveta calls for closer collaboration among stakeholders

Technical, Entrepreneurial, Vocational Education and Training Authority (Teveta) has called for closer collaboration among stakeholders in skills development to ensure effective delivery of skills training.

Speaking at the official opening of a day-long orientation workshop for Public, Private Sector Skills Development Forum members in Blantyre yesterday, Teveta executive director Wilson Makulumiza -Nkhoma said it was high time stakeholders collaborated to improve quality and relevance of Tevet programmes.

He said: “The industry felt we are producing half-baked products and that we were not responding to their needs. On the other hand, Technical, Entrepreneurial, Vocational Education and Training providers blamed the industry for not supporting skills development in the country.”

Makulumiza-Nkhoma said the forum was a timely intervention to provide a platform for systematic dialogue, interface and consultations.

“A working partnership among Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industries [MCCCI], Employers Consultative Association of Malawi [Ecam], Tevet provider institutions and Tevet Authority is ideal,” he said.

In her remarks, MCCCI director of business environment and policy advocacy Madalitso Kazembe said the private sector lobby group, as the chair of the forum, is ready to promote the initiative to bridge the information gap.

The forum, according to Ecam deputy executive director, Emmanuel Magomero, is a culmination of a memorandum of understanding.

He said membership shall comprise MCCCI, Ecama Teveta, Tevet Provider Associations and Institutions, Global Apprenticeship Network, Ministry of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development and other relevant government agencies involved in skills development.

