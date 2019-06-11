Prince Harry and Meghan to travel to Malawi this year

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning a big tour to Africa later this year which will connect the couple with some of Harry’s greatest passions as well as those of his late mother.

Harry and Meghan plan to visit Malawi to expand the reach of his charity Sentebale into the country.

Sentebale, the charity Prince Harry founded after his gap year in Lesotho, is expanding its Aids prevention programme into Malawi.

It already operates in Lesotho and Botswana and has helped thousands of children and orphans who suffer from – or who have lost parents from – the Aids epidemic in sub-Saharan Africa.

He launched the charity with his good friend Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.

The couple will also visit Angola to highlight the continuing problems from land mines – an issue about which his mother cared passionately.

The tour will also include a visit to South Africa.

