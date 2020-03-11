Police quell sporadic protests over rights activists arrest

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have moved in swiftly to quell sporadic protests against the arrests of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) officials.

The protesters blocked the Old Town/Likuni road at a bus depot known as pa labour and pelted vehicles with stones.

Several vehicles were damaged in the fracas before the police came in to disperse the rioters and cleared the area.

Police are keeping the HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo at Lilongwe police station, just metres away from the violence hotspot.

Other HRDC officials Gift Trapence and MacDonald Sembereka are kept in separate police stations within Lilongwe having arrived from Blantyre on Monday.

Lawyer for the HRDC officials, Khwima Chizi said the rights activists will appear in court Wednesday afternoon to take plea and apply for bail.

Police have arrested the rights activists after they were mobilizing people to shut down state residences to force President Peter Mutharika to fire Malawi Electoral Commission commissioners following recommendations from the Constitutional Court and the parliamentary Public Appointments Committee that they were incompetent.

