FA Malawi appoints Kazuwa, Nkolongo as women football coaches

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has appointed McNebert Kazuwa and Thom Nkorongo as the Head Coach of the Malawi Women’s Senior National team and Women’s Under 17 head coaches respectively.

The two were approved at the association’s Executive Committee meeting held on Tuesday 10th March, 2020.

Kazuwa will be assisted by Maggie Chombo Sadik and Andrew Chikhosi with Chisomo Nkhoma and Victor Mphande as fitness trainer and goalkeeper trainer respectively.

Dr Elita Chiwoko is the team Doctor while Clara Luhanga has returned her position as Team manager.

On the other hand, Nkorongo will deputized by Scolastic Luhanga and Linda Kasenda while Levi Mhone is the fitness trainer.

Former Nyasa Big Bullets and Blue Eagles goalkeeper Chimwemwe Chitedze is the goalkeeper trainer and will be understudied by Logys Zidana.

Violet Bunya is the team manager while Yamikani Magombo is the team doctor.

According to FAM General Secretary Alfred Gift Gunda said all members of the two panels will be engaged for one year.

“The panels will get down to work immediately to start preparations for forthcoming games in April. The Senior team will play Eswatini in the AFCON Qualifiers while the U17 will be participating at the COSAFA,” said Gunda.

He further revealed that they will all get done to work as soon as possible as their respective teams have assignments next month.

