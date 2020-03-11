Bullets to face Blue Eagles in league opener

Champions Nyasa Big Bullets will face FISD Challenge Cup reigning champions Blue Eagles in a launch match of the 2020 TNM Super League campaign.

The new season starts on 21st March, 2020.

Sulom General Secretary Williams Banda confirmed the development on Wednesday.

According to Banda, there will also be games in the second week but some teams will be exempted due to national team engagements.

The Flames are expected to face Burkina Faso in 2021 African Cup of Nations Group B back to back qualifying matches.

“Changes will be there due to other factors among them the national team engagements” said Banda.

Other matches on the opening day will involve Kamuzu Barracks who welcome Ntopwa F.C at the Civo Stadium, Karonga United who play host to Mafco F.C while Moyale will date Mighty Tigers.

Action will continue on Sunday 22nd March with last season’s runners up Mighty Be Forward Wanderers taking on Red Lions at the Kamuzu Stadium, Chitipa United facing Mafco FC at the Karonga Stadium while T.N Stars will face Ntopwa at the Kasungu Stadium.

Civo will face rivals Silver strikers in a capital city derby at the Civo Stadium.

Nyasa Big Bullets won the title last season with 70 points a point ahead of their rivals Be Forward Wanderers who finished with 69 points.

Silver, Blue Eagles and Civil Sporting finished on positions three, four and five respectively.

Below is the full fixture:

Saturday 21st March.

Nyasa Big Bullets vs Blue Eagles @kamuzu

Karonga utd vs MAFCO @karonga

Moyale Barracks vs Mighty Tigers @mzuzu

Kamuzu Barracks vs Ntopwa @civo

Sunday 22nd March

Mzuzu Warriors vs Ekwendeni Hammers @ Mzuzu

Savenda Chitipa utd vs MAFCO @ Karonga

BeForward wanderers vs Redlions @Kamuzu

TN Stars vs Ntopwa @ Kasungu

Civil Sporting vs Silver Strikers @Civo

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :