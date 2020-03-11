FA Malawi awards full licenses to 8 clubs

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has awarded full licenses to eight elite Super League Clubs who met the Club Licensing B Criteria grading system under the green range.

FAM Club Licensing First Instance Body (FIB) met on Saturday, 7th March 2020 to review the applications of all the 16 teams and the eight clubs that were awarded Licenses scored between 70-100 percent.

Moyale Barracks top the list after scoring 88 percent followed by newly promoted Ekwendeni Hammers who scored 81 percent.

Silver Strikers recorded 77 percent, Kamuzu Barracks 74 percent, Mafco 74 percent, Red Lions 73, Be Forward Wanderers 72 percent while Nyasa Big Bullets scored and Nyasa Big Bullets 71 percent.

According to FAM Club Licencing and Compliance Manager Casper Jangale, two Clubs, Blue Eagles and Mighty Tigers were given provisional Licenses for scoring 68%, which is in the yellow range of 56-69%.

However, documents for six clubs were not considered following their failure to pay the K1 million commitment fee.

These are Civil Sporting, Karonga United, Mzuzu Warriors, Ntopwa FC, TN Stars and Chitipa United.

“The K1 million commitment fee is supposed to be on the table before the FIB look at their documents” said Jangale.

Jangale further said the six clubs have been given up to Thursday, 12th March for them to commit themselves by paying the commitment fee.

The FIB will meet again on Saturday, 14th March 2020 and if the remaining clubs do not pay the commitment fee, that means they will no longer be part of the 2020 Super League Season.

Said Jangale: “The clubs have also been fined K100,000.00 except Civil Sporting whose application was rejected for Presentation technicalities after submitting documents bearing Civil Service Club which was relegated few years back. The Club has since been advised to re-submit documents bearing Civil Sporting”.

