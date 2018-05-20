Police rescue five girls from sex trade

Malawi Police in Blantyre have rescued five girls from prostitution.

The girls were rescued from pubs in the commercial city of Blantyre have been sent back to their respective homes, Blantyre Police Public Relations Officer Augustus Nkhwazi told Nyasa Times.

Law-enforcers in Blantyre embarked on an exercise to rescue young girls from prostitution with support from Catholic Development Commission (CADECOM).

Nkhwazi said through the child protection desk, the exercise which began on May 9, 2018 has so far rescued five girls drinking joints in Machinjiri, Mbayani and Chirimba townships.

“The victims revealed that there is a syndicate of sex workers that goes about wooing innocent young girls to come and work in Blantyre as Kaunjika sellers or housemaids,” explained Nkhwazi.

“But when the girls come to the city, they are dumped in bars and bottle stores to find their own means of survival. As a result they end up into prostitution and are commonly known as ‘VANETTE’.

The sex workers who traffic the girls relocate to other areas once they see that the victims are used to the trade and able to survive.

The victims further reveal they fall prey into this mess due to poverty.

The five are; Judith Kaliati 18 of Nkusa village traditional authority (TA) Khwethemule in Thyolo, Veronica Kafutwa 17 of Kundwero village traditional authority (TA) Mkanda in Mulanje, Chrisy Banda 18 of Matope Village traditional authority (TA) Nkalo in Chiradzulu, Esmie Msambuzi 17 and Annita Banda 18 both from Makata village traditional authority (TA) Makata in Blantyre.

Meanwhile, Police are still hunting for the perpetrators who are initiating this form of internal trafficking.

“Once arrested, they will be brought before a court of law to face appropriate charges. We further reminds the general public that it is an offence punishable by law under the trafficking in persons (TIP) Act and other relevant pieces of legislation to exploit children (girls) into prostitution,” added Nkhwazi.

