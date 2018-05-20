Mangochiman wins Sempha Chess in ruthless fashion

Lilongwe based flamboyant chess player Ernest Matola, popularly known as Mangochiman won the 2nd quarter of the K1 million Sempha Investments Chess tournament after winning six out of seven games in a hotly contested competition held at Kamuzu Institute of Sports in the capital city on Saturday, May 19 2018.

The competition attracted a total of 40 players, amongst them African Amateur Chess champion Candidate Master Chiletso Chipanga and the country’s highest titled payer Fide Master Gerald Mphungu, who all could not prevent the non-titled customer from grabbing the title.

The IT expert from Area 23 accomplished his mission in ruthless fashion, beating the Zomba based Chipanga in a rapid turned blitz contest during the last round. It was the most exciting game of the tournament yet a heartbreaking moment for Chipanga, who needed just to accept a draw offer from his opponent wrap up the title.

Central Region Chess League general secretary Eddie Kulesi summed up the final round drama as he wrote on Malawi Chess Forum: “Mangochiman offered a draw and Chipanga declined. That prompted Zodiak TV to change position and capture the intense (action) of the last two minutes left on both players. Rapid turned blitz… the footage shall action well in 2038.”

The last round win saw Mangochiman finishing on level terms with Area 25 based Ken Foster but the former was favoured by the Buccholz tie-breaking system used by internationally recognized arbiter Gilton Nkumbwa.

“I feel very excited… It’s my first time to win a major competition like this one. I was well prepared for this tournament, having done lots of chess puzzles on the computer,” said Mangochiman in his victory speech.

He walked away with a trophy and K70,000 cash for winning the tournament while the second placed Foster got K40,000. Chipanga pocketed K20,000 for the third position.

The K10,000 prize for the best female player went to Martha Kapalamula, a LUANAR student studying Agriculture Economics, who won a tie break against Chancellor College student Jennifer Mwenebanda.

Speaking during the presentation, Chess Association of Malawi (Chessam) executive member Mayeso Mphande hailed Sempha Investments for the great contribution the company was making in the development of chess in Malawi.

In an earlier interview, Managing Director for Sempha Investments Charles Zimba said his firm was proud to be associated with the development of the intellect game in Malawi.

