Road accidents claim six lives in Lilongwe

Six women have died while eleven others have sustained various degree of injuries following two separate accidents which occurred on Friday along the Salima-Lilongwe road.

According to police, the first accident occurred at around 0600hrs at Sapesa Trading Center locates in the area od TA Chitukula and it involved a minibus Toyota Haice reg No MH 5820 and a Mercedes Benz Lory reg No BLK 3295.

During the time the driver of the minibus, Isaac Balaka (39) was driving from salima direction with more than ten passengers on board and upon reaching the place where the accident occured, he collided with a truck driven by a yet to be identified driver who was driving from opposite direction.

The truck driver intended to turn to the right corner without realising that the minibus was at close range.

Due to the impact about eleven passengers were rushed to Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) for treatment where four were admitted and seven were treated as out patients.

The other accident occurred at about 1530hrs near Capital Foods Limited involved a Toyota Carina saloon reg No TO 5076 and a Mercedes Truck reg No SA 9642.

During the time, the Toyota Carina, driven by Mafuleka Banda (26) was heading Salima direction. When it reached at the said place, it collided head-on with the truck whilst it was attempting to overtake two vehicles in a roll.

Due to the impact, six unknown female passengers who were in the saloon died on the spot due to serious and multiple head injuries while the driver is still admitted at KCH.

Meanmwhile, the police is appealing to members of the general public to help identify the deceased persons whose bodies are being kept at KCH Mortuary.