Maranatha High School celebrate its 560 Form 4 students

Blantyre-based Maranatha International Academy Class of 2017 celebrated its graduation on Wednesday with a colorful ceremony at Victoria Garden in Blantyre.

During the event, the school spoiled the outstanding form four students prior to their Malawi School Leaving Certificate examinations which commenced soon.

The form four students, who performed well in class and different disciplines, were spoiled with gifts worth K1.5 million.

For instance, Wezzi Kaonga and Effie Chiwalo went home with K250, 000 each for being outstanding in class, while MrMitungwi received K500, 000 for being an outstanding teacher.

The academy’s managing director Ernest Kaonga said they decided to award the performing students as one way of motivating them ahead of the MSCE.

“We thought it wise to motivate the out-going students for them to have the desire to achieve so much more. As Maranatha weassure them that the best is yet to come from us,” said Kaonga.

Kaonga also announced that the school will continue dangling for scholarships to outstanding students at the school.

He said the move is expected to increase competition in classes and improve performance in the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations.

Said Kaonga: “As we proceed with our aim to produce the best results at secondary school level, we will continue to reward outstanding students with scholarships.”

This development is coming at a time when 70 percent of students who passed their 2012 MSCE examinations at the school qualified for University of Malawi entrance examinations.

He also stressed that the school will continue to aim at increasing the good results through management of quality assurance drills which will continuously ensure that education delivery services at the institution are not compromised.

The academy enrolls both boys and girls and it offers MSCE as well as the Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) classes for both Ordinary and Advanced levels, including computer lessons.

