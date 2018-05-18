Police shoot dead robber in exchange of gunfire : Stolen vehicle recovered

One robber was shot dead by the police while the other one managed to escape in a dramatic exchange of fire with the robbers a few minutesafter a report of a stolen vehicle which the police managed to recover.

It all happened on Wednesday afternoon when the Police received a call that unknown two thugs have robbed off a car, Toyota Sienta registration number LL 8511 at Four Seasons in Area 12.

The car belongs to Albon Mataula, 31 from Katimbirivillage, Traditional Authority Kanyenda, Nkhotakota.

in an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) in Lilongwe, Central Region Public Relations Officer,Superintendent, Nolliettie Chimala said, upon the receipt of the information, the Anti-Motor Vehicle Theft Unit at Central Region Police Headquarters maneuvered strategically to round up the robbers who had taken a route heading for Biwi triangle using Chidzanja road.

They were intercepted head-on along the same Chidzanja road.

“The robbers who were armed with unidentified short guns started firing at the Police but the police never retreated. As a result, there was a fierce exchange of fire between the law enforcers and the robbers,” she added.

Chimala explained that fearing that they were about to be defeated, the robbers diverted to a nearby dust road in an effort to escape but the police were close after them.

Due to high speeding, the thugs lost control of the vehicle and thereafter run into a brick fence.

As fires were being exchanged, one robber was shot dead while the other one managed to escape.

The robbers are yet to be identified but the body of the robber who was shot dead is being kept at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) mortuary.

Police are appealing to any person with information which might lead to the identification and arrest of the robber to come forward and that they will treat such information with prudence and professionalism.

