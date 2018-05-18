Fischer rubbishes social media ‘nonsense’

Nyasa Big Bullets winger Fischer Kondowe has described recent social media reports purportedly showing him and Annie Mataka in a wedding invitation card as a waste of time.

Last week social media users especially on WhatsApp platform were bombarded with pictures of the football star and the nurse completing together a peace symbol in Rastafarianism in what was said to be the invitation card for the wedding.

Kondowe has distanced himself from the reports in an interview on Friday from Mzuzu saying he is not moved by the actions of those who posted the pictures saying nothing could pull him back.

“I only care about God for the strength and wisdom he gives. Whatever I do, I communicate with my God and works hundred percent. So I don’t care about them,” he said.

The Bullets longest serving player said: “These people started way back. They want to tarnish my image, but the funny thing is they are not progressing while am making steps. So I encourage them to continue because the more they do that, the more God blesses me.”

Kondowe said: “This is a clear indication that some people in Malawi have nothing to do. We are turning social media platforms as our business yet these platforms were not meant to tarnishing images of other people.”

He refused to comment on whether he is planning to get married considering his ambitions to contest for parliamentary sit for Blantyre City South Constituency.

“As of now, I can’t start talking about my life. People know who I am and the way I live. My history is not bad. I have good behavior and there is no need that I should be telling people that I want to do this or that,” Kondowe stated.

Earlier this week, officials from Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, MACRA as well as the police had a meeting in Blantyre with Facebook delegation who came in the country to find ways in solving social media platform abuse.

Inspector Joseph Nkuna of Fiscal and Fraud Section of Malawi Police Service said the police recently has been receiving complaints in relation to posting of misinformation as well as hacking of peoples facebook accounts.

“For your information, these cases have just surfacing recently. Currently we are investigating two cases in order to bring down the perpetrators,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Facebook delegation has assured government that it will bring Facebook security team into the country to work hand in hand with the police in order to curb the malpractices

