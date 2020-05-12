Police storms MEC offices to demand allowances

About 124 Malawi Police officers on Monday stormed Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) offices in Lilongwe where they demanded payment for their allowances for providing security at voter registration centres during the second phase of the Voter registration exercise.

The officers claim that the electoral body owes them about K15 million for the period 2nd to 10th May, 2020.

The cops were promised to pocket their allowances on the first day.

“MEC officials already received their allowances and we wonder why we haven’t received our up to date,” claimed one police officer.

MEC was yet to react as of Monday evening.

During the second phase of registration, acts of violence were reported where by suspected ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets attacked and injured UTM Party Monitors particularly in the southern region.

No arrest was made and it is reported that Mulanje Police Station Officer In-charge was transferred after he publicly said he will ensure that those who were behind the attacks on monitors be brought to book.

