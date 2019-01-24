Police transfer officers for  detaining ‘Ana a Dad’ vehicle

Malawi Police Service in Lilongwe have transferred some police officers from Linthipe in Lilongwe to remotest areas of the country after they detained a vehicle with an unregistered number plate ‘Ana a dad.’

Some ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadres are removing official registration numbers of their vehicles to replace them with ‘ana a dad’ meaning they are supporters of president Peter Mutharika.

Our source say the traffic officers were suspicious of the vehicle that it might have been unroad worthy and some crooks might have been using such unregistered number plates to bluff the police.

Meanwhile, six police officers who man a road block at Chezi near Kanengo in Lilongwe have also been transferred to the remotest areas of the country in Mzimba, Rumphi and other areas after they received United Transformation Movement (UTM) t-shirts.

Our source said a UTM official was passing by the road block and the officers asked for UTM branded t-shirts which he gave out but some people immediately reported this to police headquarters and the officers have immediately been transferred.

Police headquarters deputy spokesperson Tomek Nyaude feigned ignorance on the issues and refused to comment.

