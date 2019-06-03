Political analyst suggests parliament should hire commissioners for Malawi electoral body

A political analyst has suggested that the parliament should be hiring commissioners at the election management body, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

George Phiri, a political scientist at Livingstonia University said this was the only way MEC can regain its lost trust and glory.

“It is very difficult to understand how MEC arrived at those figures which made president Peter Mutharika and the others losers,” said Phiri.

He said the data which MEC used to interpret and declare Mutharika winner in the May 21 highly contentious election was questionable.

“It is very difficult to say who was the winner and loser in this election,” he said.

Phiri then recommended that parliament’s Public Appoints Committee should be hiring the commissioners in contrast to the current set up where the commissioners are appointed by the president and endorsed by parliament.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :