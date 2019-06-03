No hung parliament as 32 independent MPs flock to governing DPP

President Peter Mutharika was on Sunday busy scouting more independent members of parliament to boost the government bench numbers in the National Assembly.

He met 17 more independent legislators apart from the 15 he met on Saturday at Sanjika palace in Blantyre.

The 32 independent members of parliament have pledged to work with the government in the 193 strong House.

This brings the number of legislators on the government benches to 94.

A source said more independent members of parliament, MCP and UTM legislators are all willing to support the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government in the House.

“Our aim is to ensure that we have the comfortable number of 122 members of parliament, which is the majority so that we can push government agenda in the House without problems,” said our DPP source.

Meanwhile UTM’s Steve Mikaya and People’s Party’s Ackson Kalaile Banda have refuted rumours going round that they have joined the ruling DPP.

Here are some independent legislators who have pledged to work with DPP

1. Billy Kaunda (Mzimba West)

2. Tony Ngalande (Balaka North)

3. Kenneth Ndovie (Karonga Nyungwe)

4. George Katunga Million (Phalombe Central)

5. Isaac Jason Kawelo (Blantyre West)

6. Robert Mwina (Phalombe East)

7. Patrick Bandawe (Dedza East)

8. Joseph David Nomale (Chiradzulu East)

9. Mattews Ngwale (Chiradzulu West)

10. Patrick Matola (Chiradzulu North)

11. Dr. William Banda (Zomba-Lisanjala)

12. Eurita Ntiza Valenta (Ntcheu South West)

13. Susan Dossi (Chikwawa West)

14. Ireen Mambala (Balaka South)

15. Lyana Tambala (Mulanje North)

16. Ramuzani Juma (Nsanje South)

17. Mabvuto S Scott (Thyolo South)

18. Orphan Shawa (Blantyre Bangwe)

19. Ephraim Billy Nayeta (Thyolo North)

20. McDowel A Chidumba Mkandawire (RU Central)

21. Roseby Gama Gadama (Zomba Thondwe)

22. Abigail Shariff Bongwe (Zomba Likangala)

23. Nancy Chada Mdollo (Ntcheu BwanjeNorth

24. Abel Kayembe (Dowa West)

25. Winston Kalimapanjira (Lilongwe North East)

26. Madalitso Kazombo (Kasungu East)

27. Arthur Sungani (Dowa Ngala)

28. McSteyn Mkomba (Dedza Central East)

29. Godfey Kapalamula (Mchinji East)

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :