Ambassador Sawerengera wife Margret Mbilizi’s burial Tuesday

Burial for the body of the wife of Malawi ambassador to United States of Americ will take place on Tuesday, family members have confirmed.

Margaret Mbilizi, wife to Edward Sawerengera, the Malawi envoy in Washngton DC, died on Saturday.

Mbilizi has been mourned by her relatives, friends and other people who say she was a woman with good heart, according to Facebook posts.

The deceased was also a politician who had tried her luck to get to parliament for Chiradzulu central through the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) but failed in party primary elections.

She then switched sides to UTM Party but also tumbled before competing as an independent parliamentary candidate in the May 21 highly contentious polls but failed in the parliamentary race.

