PP vows to work with MCP in post-poll politics

Former President Joyce Band’s Peoples Party (PP) say it will work with Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in post-election politics both inside and outside parliament.

Spokesperson for PP Ackson Kalaile Banda said this on Sunday during a caucus where also the party did a postmortem on the election.

“We are still in the alliance with MCP. We are working together on the election case and we will work together in parliament,” said Kalaile Banda.

He also said the party has decided to strengthen the party at grass roots level in readiness for the 2024 elections.

“We will strengthen the existing branches and areas and create new ones where they do not exist,” said Kalaile Banda.

He said the executive committee looked at why the party did not do well and how it can work out those weaknesses before the 2024 elections.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :