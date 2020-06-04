Political parties to prioritise poll  date during parliament meet

Both the ruling and opposition parties say they will prioritise debate on the setting of election date and other electoral reform bills in a parliamentary meeting which starts Friday.

Leader of the House Kondwani Nankhumwa said the issue at hand is of the election date which must be given attention.

“We will have to debate this issue, of course the budget is also very important,” he said.

Leader of Opposition Lobin Lowe said the opposition would ensure that the electoral reform bills, which include setting of the election date.

“We will have our caucus today but definitely we will prioritise this election issue. This is very important and it needs all the attention it deserves,” he said.

Malawi goes to presidential polls on June 23 after the Supreme Court upheld a Constitutional Court ruling annulling the May 21, 2019 election.

