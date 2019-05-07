Politicians worry DC, police over failure to report rallies

Nkhata Bay district commissioner Rodney Simwaka and the police are worried that some politicians continue to hold political rallies in the district without informing the authority.

The district commissioner urged political leaders to inform his office and the police to avoid the crashing of venue with others which he said could be a recipe for violence in the run up to the election.

“My office and the police are supposed to be given notification 24 hours before the rallies, that is what the law says,” said Simwaka.

He urged all politicians to abide by the code of conduct to avert political violence seen in other parts of the country.

Simwaka said so far, the conduct of political rallies, ahead of the highly contentious tripartite election, has been peaceful and urged politicians from the political divide in the district to maintain the peace.

