Malawi army soldiers deployed in flood-hit areas mad over unpaid lunch allowances

About 100 Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers who are deployed in 11 flood hit districts-in the Lower Shire-has expressed disappointment with the manner they are being treated saying they are not getting their lunch allowances for days now.

The soldiers, who have spoken on condition of anonymity, said it was unfair they were being treated in that way.

According to Nyasa Times‘ findings, the soldiers are supposed to get K1 000 daily for their lunch allowances.

“But for the last few days we have not been able to get the allowances, and it is not fair for us,” said one soldier.

Another soldier said it was difficult for them “to speak out” citing the nature of their job but admitted the situation was affecting their motivation.

MDF public relations officer, Major Paul Chiphwanya, said in interview that the soldiers should consult their seniors.

“They should talk to their superiors,” said Chimpwanya.

While Department of Disaster Management (DodMa) principal secretary, Wilfred Moleni, refused to comment on the matter, Nyasa Times understands that Capital Hill already released the funds to MDF.

Nyasa Times also learnt that during such missions, juniors get K10 000 while officers get K22 000 a day.

The soldiers are expected to retreat next week with juniors getting K35 000 while officers will cart home K940 000.

