Poly Catholic alumni launch scholarship for needy students

The Polytechnic Catholic Alumni Society (POCAS) says there is a lot of struggle among students in institutions of higher learning in the country—especially on issues of tuition—and has since asked for collaborative efforts amongst the citizenry to iron out the problem.

POCAS chaiperson, Joseph Dongolosi, said on the sidelines of the society’s planning meeting that the issues of tution and lack of other basics are a major drawback for students to excel in most universities and colleges.

According to him, POCAS was launched to reach out to needy students that are left out on government loan schemes and desperately look for help.

“We thought we could do something about it. So we came together and started POCAS,” said Dongolosi.

Dongolosi said the scholarship does not target Catholics only.

“POCAS members make their contributions monthly, depending on what every member can manage. We also conduct big walks and get-together events to fundraise for this noble cause,” he said.

Dongolosi said last year they received 31 applications and after thorough assessments with the administration led by the Dean of Students 19 were identified as the neediest.

“We managed to square their balances at a tune of K2 587 000, and we are certain we will do even more this year,” he said.

