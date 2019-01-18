Prison Warder, Grace Pearson get K10m cheque as Airtel closes Bandulo Bandulo promo

A 24 year old Grace Pearson has grown up believing that, being a millionaire is not easy and it does not come from the blues, as a little girl she truly believed that fortune follows fortune and that to become a millionaire, one needs to fight tooth and nail until she emerged a winner of whooping cash prize of K10 million in Airtel Bandulo Bandulo Promotion.

Indeed, when lucky comes on your way, sometime tears of joy also make its way out, that is exactly what happened to a Prison Warder of Central Region Prison Headquarters Pearson whose only a single call from Airtel Malawi changed her story.

Receiving the cheque at Airtel Offices in Lilongwe on Thursday, Pearson said she won the prize by the grace of God saying she least expected it.

“I am very excited and I thank God that I am the winner of Airtel Bandulo Bandulo promotion grand Prize, i repeat, it can only be God,” she said

As a form four dropout Student, she reviewed plans to venture into business and also to get back to school.

Airtel Marketing Director Frank Magombo expressed his gratitude that the promotion has changed the livelihood of Airtel customers.

“As Airtel, we are very happy that a lot of our customers have won different prizes in the promotion that we had. 28 people across the country won K1 million each in 14 weekly draws we conducted.

“We are also happy that we have achieved the main aim of the promotion, which was to reward our royal customers, about 50 percent of our customers participated,” he said

Magombo advised Pearson who is the final winner in the promotion to use the money responsibly and he also reviewed that Airtel will soon introduce other new bundles.

The Promotion has made some ordinary and needy Malawians sing Hallelujah, some openly declared to venture into different businesses and build houses.

Apart from Money prizes some lucky winners got away with 4G Internet Mifi Routers.

The promotion started on 15 August and ended on 5 December 2018.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :