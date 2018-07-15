Poly, Tigresses, Prison win in Rainbow Paints

Tigresses maintained their superiority on Chilomoni Sisters in the Rainbow Paints Blantyre and Districts Netball League on Saturday with a 64-30 thumping.

In a one sided affair at Blantyre Youth Centre,Tigresses displayed classic netball in all the four quarters.

Kau-Kau ladies dominated, as they led their colleagues from the kick-Off with Beatrice Mpinganjira keeping the engine boiling for the entire game.

In another encounter, Polytechnic produced a stunning performance as they beat Gerald Tasaukadala 42-19.

The students have been struggling to register any victory this season until on Saturday when they managed to find their winning formular.

In another match, Prison Sisters showed no mercy to Machinjiri Sisters with a 81-24 baskets.

The Zomba based out-fit were a marvel to watch as they suffocated the Blantyre based side in all the quarters.

Results:

Prison Sisters 81 v Machinjiri Sisters 24

Tigresses 64 v Chilomoni Sisters 30

Polytechnic 23 v Chilomoni Sisters 51

Serenity Stars 82 v Gerald Tasaukadala 18

Polytechnic 42 v Gerald Tasaukadala 19

