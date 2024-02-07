Poor performance forces Blue Eagles to dissolve its executive committee

Blue Eagles Football Club has dissolved its executive committee with immediate effect following the team’s lacklustre performance in the 2023 TNM Super League which has seen it being relegated to the second tier.

Deputy Inspector General of the Malawi Police Service (MPS) responsible for administration Happy Mkandawire said in an interview the action was due to poor performance of the team last season.

He said: “I can confirm that management of the Malawi Police Services has dissolved the Blue Eagles executive committee. The reasons, among others, are because of poor performance as all of us know the team has gone to the lower division. Among the corrective measures we are taking is to ensure that we have a new executive committee. The executive committee of Blue Eagles Football Club has been dissolved with immediate effect.”

Mkandawire allayed the fears that the action will affect the team’s preparations for life in the Chipiku Stores League.

He said: “Before we dissolved the outgoing executive committee a few days ago, the management also appointed the National Sports Board for Malawi Police Service. So, we have tasked the new board to come up with the new executive committee. As soon as possible after they have done with handovers with the outgoing committee

“There is still time to come up with the new executive committee if the board adheres to the timeframe it has been given to come up with a new committee, then we are assured to have enough time to get started to prepare for the new season.

On the outstanding arrears, Mkandawire said they were aware and would do every possible to settle.

“We have mandated the new board to ensure the outgoing committee hands over reports which include financial reports. The financial report will indicate to us as to how many people and how much they are owed. Let all be assured that they will get their money,” he said.

Outgoing Blue Eagles chairperson Alexander Simenti said they are not surprised after the team did not do well.

