Powerhouse Church in 1, 000 capacity auditorium construction project

Powerhouse International Church has embarked on an ambitious project to build a 1, 000 seater auditorium at Kanjedza Forest in Blantyre.

The church’s founder and overseer Reverent Clement Nkhoma said in an interview on Wednesday that the auditorium will cater for Sunday School classes and administration offices.

Powerhouse International Church began its ministry in 2014, but does not have its own building, forcing its followers to congregate at Blantyre International Conference Centre (BICC) at Golden Peacock Hotel in Blantyre for their Sunday services.

“With the help of God, we have managed to acquire land on which we are building the auditorium. Powerhouse International Church is set on a mission to win 2 000 souls before this year finishes and the church project is aimed at ensuring that the won souls are housed in a spacious temple of worship,” said Nkhoma.

He said his church has already conducted four crusades as part of the mission to win the said number of lost souls this year.

“We have done the first crusade in Naname where we witnessed over 475 souls saved, which was below our target of 500 souls each crusade. But we thank God for such a harvest of souls,” he said.

Nkhoma has been in the ministry since 2004 when he was ordained in Living Waters Church by Prophet Chapo in 2006 when he was serving as a caretaker pastor for Bolton Living Waters Church in the United Kingdom.

He then started a campus fellowship in Cambridge when he was studying for his Masters’ Degree in Business Consulting.

