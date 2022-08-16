ACB pounces on former Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha

The sin of man does not rest until the owner accounts for it! This could sound true in a case where former Minister of Finance in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration, Joseph Mwanamvekha, is being pursued for the US$18, 374,460 he arbitrarily approved when he was in office.

Malawi’s graft busting body – the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday announced that it had arrested Mwanamvekha over allegations that he abused his office by arbitrarily approving the said amount to the Ministry of Homeland Security for the unlawful procurement of uniforms and equipment for Malawi Prison Service.

This is a case where former Minister of Homeland Security and DPP lawmaker for Mwanza Central Constituency, Nicholas Dausi, is also being accused of abusing his office.

ACB Principal Public Relations Officer Egrita Ndala confirmed the arrest of Mwanamvekha who is also DPP lawmaker for Chiradzulu South.

Ndala disclosed that on 16th October, 2020, ACB recorded an allegation that the Ministry of Homeland Security suspiciously procured Malawi Prison Service uniforms and equipment from One Guard FZE of United Arab Emirates without following procedures.

Following the allegation, the Bureau conducted investigations, which established that Mr. Joseph Mwanamvekha abused his office and neglected official duties by among other things approving disbursement of funds to the Ministry of Homeland Security without verifying the urgency and importance of the procurement.

“He is likely to be charged with abuse of office and neglect of official duties contrary to Section 25B (1) and Section 121 of the Corrupt Practices Act and the Penal Code respectively. He will be taken to Court after the Bureau has interviewed him,” said Ndala.

Meanwhile, the Lilongwe Magistrate Court has granted Mwanamvekha bail pending the start of his trial.

Majority of the members that served in the Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM) government are answering corruption charges in courts.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!