Woman arrested for scalding man

Ngapani Police Unit in Mangochi over the weekend arrested Fanny Thom, 26, who doused Masonzi Nachongwe, 28, with hot water due to misunderstandings over debts at Linguwe Village Traditional Authority Katuli in Mangochi.

According to the Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi, on the afternoon of August 12, 2022 the victim went to collect debt from his friend who happened to be the suspect’s neighbour unfortunately he did not find him at home.

“The victim requested the suspect to deliver the message on his behalf once her neighbour returns home a thing which angered the suspect to the extent that the two picked a quarrel,” she said in a statement on Monday, August 15, 2022.

In the heat of the argument, the suspect took a pot of hot water from the fire and poured it onto the back of the victim, she said.

The PRO said neighbours rushed him to Ngapani Health Centre where he was referred to Mangochi District Hospital before being referred to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre for further medical attention after sustaining severe burns.

“Fanny will appear before court to answer the charge of acts intended to cause grievous harm which contravenes section 235(a) of the Penal code.

“Meanwhile, I police in the district are appealing to women to stop abusing men whenever they have disagreements in order to prevent committing serious crimes.

“Fanny hails from Mchenga Village Traditional Authority Mbawela in Mangochi,” concludes the PRO.