PP bows out of parliamentary race in Nkhotakota: Paves way for MCP

Peoples Party (PP) say it will not field a parliamentary candidate in Nkhotakota central constituency following the death of its candidate last month.

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) decided to register the parliamentary candidates again following the death of Andrew Mlotha last month.

But PP spokesperson Ackson Kalaile Banda said there is no time to campaign for a new candidate for the party.

“This decision has been arrived at in view of the little time remaining in which a new candidate can be nominated and campaign competitively for the seat,” said Kalaile Banda.

He said instead, the party endorses Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Peter Mazizi for the May 21 parliamentary poll.

MCP and PP entered an electoral alliance which saw former president Dr Joyce Banda withdrawing her Presidential candidature to back Lazarus Chakwera for the triple alliance of MCP-PP-Freedom Party.

Nkhotakota Central constituency has a total of eight parliamentary candidates who are competing in the coming 21 May 2019 tripartite elections.

