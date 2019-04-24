Chimulirenji gaffes dominate social media: Oops Peter Mutharika not dead but Bingu

Malawians active on social media platforms have been giving mixed reactions over slip of the tongue of President Peter Mutharika’s running mate Everton Chimulirenji and presidential aide Symon Vuwa Kaunda who on separate rallies said Peter Mutharika is dead insead of Bingu.

Addressing a political rally at Likoma on Sunday, Chimulirenji, looked unprepared and his speech was disjointed.

At one point, he told the people that the ruling

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) started ruling the country in 2009 until a party official sitting next to him told the blue eyed boy of Mutharika that it was 2004.

Then he said: “In 2012 a misfortune befell us. We lost Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika due to death, may his soul rest in peace.”

He talked of the death of Peter Mutharika instead of Bingu wa Mutharika, a clear indication that he was out of his mind and lacks concentration, raising fears if he is up to the vice presidency job.

At another political rally in Karonga, Vuwa Kaunda said: “After the death of our president Professor Peter Mutharika, the whole cabinet was left out in the new administration.”

This the centre of debate in social media as people are raising questions whether these were mere slip of the tongues or something is brewing in the DPP.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :