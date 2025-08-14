PPDA highlights progress in digital migration

The Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA) has highlighted significant progress in migrating to a fully digital public procurement system, aimed at improving service delivery and enhancing transparency.

This follows a three-day visit by a delegation from South Sudan, who came to learn and appreciate Malawi’s advancements in procurement digitalization.

Speaking during a press briefing on Wednesday in Lilongwe, PPDA Director General Dr. Edington Chilapondwa said the registration process is progressing well, with 50 companies already registered and certified a sign of strong engagement from the business community.

Dr. Chilapondwa diaclosed that the new system has been warmly welcomed by the business sector, as it reduces human intervention and promotes transparency and accountability, ensuring no one is left behind.

“The system will assist in budget utilization, with up to 32 government departments and agencies able to fully utilize their funds within 12 months without delays or disputes. It will deliver the much-needed speed, accurate records, correct government data, and beneficial ownership information,” said Dr. Chilapondwa.

On his part, Ajang Deng Daniel, Director for Performance Monitoring and Audit at South Sudan’s PPDA and head of the visiting delegation, described the benchmarking visit as transformative.

He outlined key lessons learned, including Malawi’s advanced e-registration systems such as the MANePS platform, dynamic supplier databases, robust compliance measures, and strengthened partnerships.

“These innovations which streamline verification, reduce fraud, and empower SMEs offer actionable models for South Sudan’s digital transition. PPDA Malawi’s risk-based vetting and debarment protocols provided valuable insights for combating unethical practices. We will integrate similar mechanisms to enhance integrity in our procurement system,” said Daniel.

The two authorities also agreed to strengthen cooperation in the near future, particularly in capacity development as Malawi’s journey from manual processes to a digitized and trusted registry, Daniel added, has inspired South Sudan’s own reform agenda.

Benchmarking areas included supplier registration, compliance and monitoring, capacity development, and financial sustainability all with the goal of inclusive, transparent, and efficient procurement processes.

