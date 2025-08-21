Pres. Chakwera gets kudos for honoring former presidents

Malawi’s most revered governance and human rights advocate, Undule Mwakasungula, has commended President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera for his decision to rename some of Malawi’s public infrastructure after former presidents Bakili Muluzi, Joyce Banda and Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

On 18th August, 2025, Chakwera renamed some of Malawi’s public infrastructure in honour of Muluzi, Banda, a decision Mwakasungula says is not only symbolic, but also deeply important for the Malawi nation as it speaks to unity, reconciliation, respect for history, and true leadership.

The advocate adds that what President Chakwera has done shows that he is a true leader who values every contribution made by those who came before him, regardless of political differences.

“Firstly, this gesture demonstrates that President Chakwera has no grudges against his predecessors. Instead, he recognises that each former President, despite their shortcomings or controversies, played a role in building Malawi into what it is today. He has shown statesmanship by holding no bitterness toward those who led before him. In a Malawi political environment where grudges and divisions are common, this decision stands out as a clear message that leadership should be about healing the past and uniting the present,” said Mwakasungula.

However, some quarters have questioned the timing of the honouring, suspecting that Chakwera could be up to something political other than mere recognition of his predecessors’ contributions to the country, especially considering that the decision has made during campaign ahead of the September 16 General Elections.

Nevertheless, Mwakasungula defended, arguiy that, in truth, there is nothing political about this move.

“If anything, it is a statement that goes beyond party politics and campaign strategies. It is about respect, maturity, and the recognition of service. The renaming of infrastructure honours leaders across the political divide, not just those from one side. This makes it clear that the President’s action is not meant to score political points, but to send a message of unity and reconciliation at a time when the country needs it most.

“In our political, history, we have often seen politics being used to settle scores or discredit the achievements of those who came before. We may recall the Bakili and Bingu bitter fight that costed millions of tax payers until President Chakwera intervened, Peter Mutharika and Joyce Banda grudges. Too often, our leaders have been remembered only for their weaknesses and mistakes, while their positive contributions are overlooked. Therefore, in renaming the infrastructures after our former Presidents, Chakwera is making an important statement that leadership is a relay, not a competition. Every leader takes the baton from their predecessor, runs their race, and passes it on. This acknowledgment builds continuity and strengthens our democracy,” he defended.

Mwakasungula further stressed that the decision also has strong symbolic value for reconciliation for a growing democracy that has experienced difficult transitions and political conflicts.

He observed that Malawians have, at times, been divided along party lines, regions, tribes, and personalities; hence, acts like this one remind Malawians that the country is bigger than any one person, tribe, region or political party.

“It creates space for unity by recognising the efforts of all leaders, even those who may have once been political opponents. In doing so, President Chakwera is inviting Malawians to look at our history with a balanced eye seeing the good and learning from the challenges. Another key aspect is the educational and historical value. In attaching the names of former Presidents to public infrastructure, we are creating living reminders of Malawi’s leadership journey. Young Malawians will grow up asking, “Who was this President? What did he or she do for Malawi?” This will keep our history alive and ensure that future generations understand the sacrifices, contributions, and challenges faced by those who came before. It will also inspire them to value leadership and service to the nation.

“Furthermore, this moves builds pride and a sense of national identity. As Malawians, we need to embrace the idea that our story is made up of the work of many hands, not just one. In celebrating all Presidents, regardless of their political affiliations, we are saying that Malawi belongs to all of us. We are recognising that the foundation of the country was laid by those who led before, and that today’s leaders must continue building on it. From a governance perspective, this action also strengthens the culture of democracy. A democratic nation thrives when it respects its past, honours its leaders, and builds on their achievements while learning from their mistakes. In renaming infrastructure, the President is not rewriting history but rather preserving it in a way that shows balance and maturity. This sets a good example for future leaders that leadership should not be about erasing your predecessor but about acknowledging their role in the nation’s journey,” he asserted.

He concluded, “I frmly believe, with a clear conscience that renaming of the public infrastructure after former Presidents is a noble and unifying decision. It shows that President Chakwera is a leader who respects the past, embraces reconciliation, and is committed to nation building. Importantly, I see it not as a political move even though it comes during campaign period. But it is a demonstration of true statesmanship, showing that the President has no grudges against his predecessors but instead values their contributions to Malawi. This is what Malawi needs for our democracy to thrive.”

[END]

