Ekhaya FC Lands Goalkeeper Waka as Sulumba Makes Wanderers Comeback

Blantyre giants Ekhaya Football Club have bolstered their squad with the signing of goalkeeper Joshua Waka from Lilongwe’s Blue Eagles on a three-year deal.

Waka, who described Ekhaya as “a quality brand with a big mission,” says he is eager to prove himself between the posts.

“I’m glad to be part of Ekhaya FC. I chose this club because it has vision, and I promise to work hard as a goalkeeper for the team,” he said.

Ekhaya have also secured the services of midfielder Moses Banda from Civil Service United, who has signed a similar three-year contract.

Meanwhile, across town, Mighty Wanderers have pulled off a major coup by re-signing veteran striker Muhammad Sulumba on a seven-month deal. The Nomads are eyeing firepower ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup campaign, where they face Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana next month.

Sulumba expressed delight at rejoining the Lali Lubani outfit:

“It won’t be difficult for me to adapt. Playing in the CAF Confederation Cup is a huge motivation. Wanderers is a big brand, and I hope to do well,” he said.

Head Coach Bob Mpinganjira welcomed the striker back, praising his experience and sharp finishing:

“We know what Sulumba can do. He has played for Wanderers before, and we are confident he will help us with goals,” said Mpinganjira.

In the TNM Super League, Wanderers remain top with 35 points from 15 games, while Ekhaya sit fourth with 26 points from the same number of matches.

