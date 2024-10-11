President Chakwera arrives in Blantyre, enthusiastic supporters chants “He Is Alive”

President Lazarus Chakwera has arrived in Blantyre to a raucous welcome from a passionate crowd of supporters who filled the streets, chanting “Chakwera is alive!” The president, accompanied by the First Lady, made his way from the clock tower, where an enthusiastic gathering had assembled to greet him.

As he proceeded towards Sanjika Palace, the atmosphere was charged with energy and excitement. Supporters waved flags and sang songs in praise of their leader, expressing their unwavering loyalty and enthusiasm. The phrase “he is alive” is a response to a series of social media circulations in the past days that insinuated that the President is unwell and has been flown to South Africa for medical treatment.

In a spirited moment, the president even performed push-ups at the Victoria Avenue junction, further engaging with the jubilant crowd and showcasing his energetic persona. This display of vigor delighted supporters, who cheered and rallied around him.

Chakwera’s arrival in the southern region comes at a crucial time, as he prepares to undertake various official duties aimed at addressing the pressing issues facing Malawi. The overwhelming support from his constituents underscores his connection with the people and sets the tone for his engagements in Blantyre.