LUANAR stresses value addition for sustainable market relevance

Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Emmanuel Kaunda, says value addition to various crops is key to sustainable market relevance globally.

He made the remarks in Lilongwe during a stakeholders’ inception meeting of the Value Chain and Market Systems Development project among government, World Food Programme (WFP), and other stakeholders in the agricultural sector.

The project which is expected to be carried out in not less than 5 districts in the country including Karonga, will involve three crops which are Sesame, cowpeas, and sorghum.

Prof Kaunda believes that the project will open up local, regional and even global markets for these crops and with better access to markets, smallholder farmers will generate more income leading to a stronger economy of the country.

“LUANAR is already into cowpeas in a great deal, as a centre of excellence that we are having from East and Central Africa on crop improvement,” he said.

“This is a good transition. Building up from what we are doing on the ground to an analysis of the whole value chain. This will surely unlock these potential crops that are regarded as inferior but very important.”

In his remarks, Dr. Alfred Mwenifumbo, Controller of Agricultural Extension and Technical Services in the Ministry of Agriculture, said it is exciting that Malawi is taking a path other countries have already taken.

He cited countries like Tanzania that have already started exporting these crops and hopes Malawi will reach those heights.

“People are looking for alternatives to traditional legumes, and these are legumes that can work as options,” he said.

“We are working on increasing productivity, which is in line with MW2063, and we believe, apart from benefiting the country, the lives of smallholder farmers will also change.”

“We have been focusing on producing for consumption, but we need to start making money to buy what we should eat,” Mwenifumbo added.

Meanwhile, Paul Turnbull, World Food Programme Country Director, has expressed excitement that the value chain for marginalized crops will now start receiving maximum attention and consequently realize maximum profits.

“These crops have particular characteristics in droughts and other climatic shocks. We know they will benefit the nation,” he said.

He has since pledged full support towards the project so it achieves its goals.

The project is expected to benefit not less than 2000 smallholder farmers in the country.

