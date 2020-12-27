President Chakwera meets his predecessor Mutharika at ‘Nyekhwe Palace’: No retribution
President Lazarus Chakwera and First Lady Monica Chakwera on final Sunday of the year paid a courtesy call to immediate past president Peter Mutharika at his beachside retirement home in Mangochi.
State House spokesperson Brian Banda confirmed to Nyasa Times about the meeting, saying the President and the First Lady took to Mutharika “gifts of solidarity and compliments of the season.”
Nyasa Times understands that Chakwera assured Mutharika that there will be “no retribution” and that that he looked forward to receiving the outgoing president’s “counsel”.
Mutharika’s personal secretary Linda Salanjira said the meeting was “cordial” and that the former president said that all help would be made available to his successor.
President Chakwera has been on vacation at Chikoko Bay State Lodge on the shores of Lake Malawi in Monkey Bay, Mangochi District.
Mutharika's private sprawling retirement home christened as 'Nyekhwe Palace' is at Chisigele Village, Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi.
Lazaro humbles himself and swallowed the pride.
This is the way to go. Politics of vengeance is bad.
Cordial relationship of leaders is the first step in stability n tranquility.
Thank you your excellence Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and our former president Professor APM
Kulemba mopanda nzeru, nyekhwe palace nde chani. Inu muzapangira retire kuti?..Mukulimbana ndi former HE zoona??
That’s what is needed after all they’re both Malawians. To whose benefit if these two be at each others throat? Mpandowu ndi osiyirana even Chakwera must remember that then all will be well.
Chakwera nzeru zatha wazindikila akulu ndi dambo mozimila moto. Apm is simply a great statesman
Hi, Good leadership,go a head Your Excellency,let me take advantage to tell you one or two things. -Primary so called School Development fund must abolished.Primary school must be absolutely free free. & passports must be at K-15000 exactly as per your words during campaign…mungaluwanga yaye. -Wa police ula akalemba on his FB page,why did you demote him?he isn’t wrong at all was just reminding you Bwana,on what you said…mulikuluwa? Last,am glad my words i told you some years back, ku Parliament,in your leader of opposition office that one day you will rule Malawi has come true true. I hope to… Read more »
Way to go. Kudos Mr. President. Leadership parexcellence. Cadets must be ashamed.
That is what we call mature politics. In this game there are no “Permanent Enemies” – therefore not surprising that Malawi is being showcased on the world map when it comes to sanity and indeed leading by pragmatic examples. Kudos to the two families.
Glorifying plunder and thievery.
Instead of setting a precedence by arresting the thieves the former president and his wife, Chakwera goes out to glorify thieving.
Malawians are losing hope in the daft and docile Chakwera.
The warm heart of Africa!
Nice. This is the way to go