President Chakwera meets his predecessor Mutharika at ‘Nyekhwe Palace’: No retribution

December 27, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 26 Comments

President Lazarus Chakwera  and First Lady Monica Chakwera on final Sunday of the year  paid a courtesy call to immediate past president Peter Mutharika at his beachside retirement home in Mangochi.

President Chakwera and First Lady visited Mutharika and his wife Getrude

State House spokesperson Brian Banda confirmed to Nyasa Times about the meeting, saying the  President and the First Lady took to Mutharika “gifts of solidarity and compliments of the season.”

Nyasa Times understands that Chakwera assured Mutharika that there will be  “no retribution” and that that he looked forward to receiving the outgoing president’s “counsel”.

Mutharika’s personal secretary Linda Salanjira said the meeting was “cordial” and that  the former president said that all help would be made available to his successor.

President Chakwera has been on vacation at Chikoko Bay State Lodge on the shores of Lake Malawi in Monkey Bay, Mangochi District.

Mutharika’s private sprawling retirement home christened as ‘Nyekhwe Palace’ is at Chisigele Village, Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi.

