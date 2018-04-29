‘Yes Ndiimanso! Judas Iscariots can leave DPP’: Mutharika gets a rupturous welcome on return from UK

After a successful tour of duty to the United Kingdom (UK)’ President Peter Mutharika returned home on Saturday to a rupturous welcome at the Kamuzu International Airport in the Capital City Lilongwe.

And for the first time in four years, there also was a mammoth crowd that gathered at the gates of Kamuzu Palace that welcomed the President.

The arrangement was that it was going to be a usual arrival where he gets off the plane and head straight to State House.

But in both places, the mammoth crowd demanded that he should address them and Mutharika obliged.

At the airport the atmosphere was electrifying as the uncharacteristically large crowd chanted his name in most parts of his brief address he could barely be heard in some cases.

“Aimanso! Aimanso” (He will stand again) chants were deafening as the President started his address, to which he responded “Yes ndiimanso!”

In his speech, Mutharika thanked the people for their continued loyalty and support to the party.

“There are Judas Iscariots in the party who have been claiming that you people have abandoned me. The fact is it is them that are dumping the party.

“Let us work together towards 2019. Show the betrayers that we are united people. Show them that Peter has support,” said the combative Mutharika, looking energetic, fit and well.

The President told the crowd that he and the DPP are set for 2019 Tripartite elections and their catchphrase is ‘victory’.

“In 2012 after Bingu’s death, people abandoned the party. You and I worked together to revive the party and we won in 2014. We will win again in 2019. They are afraid of us. Some are betraying me. They want to create a chance for MCP. They (MCP) know that they cant beat me if I am the one standing.

“I want them to know that I am unshakeable and I am going nowhere. We will destroy them in 2019. We will tear them to pieces and trample upon them,” said Mutharika to defeaning cheers.

At the gates to Kamuzu Palace Mutharika also repeated the message that DPP has faced hard times before and it is unbreakable. He told “the Judas Iscariots” that they can leave the party.

“Some are bent on confusing the party. Those who want to leave the party should leave. The Judas Iscariots can leave. The party suffered in 2012. But you and I worked to revive it and we won on 2014. We will again in 2019,” declared Mutharika.

Mutharika was returning from Britain where he attended the Commonwealth meeting and proceeded on a state visit to Scotland where he afdressed the Scottish Parliament.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :