Presidential aspirant Kuwani says Mbakuwaku  in alliance with poor Malawians

The Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD) presidential candidate for the forthcoming fresh presidential election, Peter Dominico Sinosi Driver Kuwani, has declared that his party has entered into an alliance with poor Malawians who have been craving for justice and true love for mankind.

The declaration comes a few days after Kuwani rejected reports that circulated on the social media recently, which linked him to grand alliance of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), UTM party and seven more parties.

The social media reported that the MMD torchbearer had withdrawn his candidature to support Lazarus Chakwera.

But Kuwani, in a 12:28 minute campaign message circulating on the social media, stresses that the main mission of MMD is to thrash political hoodlums who have been stealing public resources, which are meant to improve the living standards of the poor taxpaying Malawians.

He also says his party exists to create and provide enabling environment for entrepreneurship and job creation.

“That’s why the manifesto of MMD is the shortest while other parties have litanies of empty promises. We will never partner with crooked politicians; we will make allies with the poor Malawians. The poor are more in numbers that the crooked politicians and we are confident that together with them, MMD will easily win the election,” says Kuwani.

He urges the voters not be carried away by the promises other candidates are making during their campaign rallies, challenging that none of the candidates will be willing to be held accountable to the promises being made today.

“My fellow Malawians, this is our opportunity to correct the wrongs committed these crooked politicians. I urge to come out in large numbers and vote for MMD so that together we can build a better Malawi for generations to come,” Kuwani says.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!