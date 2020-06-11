‘Rise up Malawi’ opposition leader Lowe raps Sona

Leader of opposition in Parliament Lobin Lowe had a field day pulling holes in President Peter Mutharika State of the Nation Address (Sona) and attacked him for criticising the Judiciary following the nullification of the May 21 2019 presidential election results

Lowe was at pains either to respond to the President or the gadget that played the video showing Mutharika speaking in reference to the pre-recorded Sona delivered in Parliament on Friday.

In his response titled “Rise up Malawi: the Hour has Come”, Lowe faulted Mutharika’s “hypocrisy” on his continued attacks on the judiciary whose ruling he acknowledges as evidenced by his submission of nomination papers to compete in the court-sanctioned fresh elections as well as his campaign is an acceptance of the Constitutional and Supreme Court’s judgment .

“Sadly, the same ruling from Judiciary he has accepted, he has tried so much losing his precious energy and opportunity in speaking against it. His attack on the judiciary is unfortunate considering that judiciary has no political podium where it can respond to the allegations.

“He was supposed to be the First Citizen to refrain from any direct or indirect attack on the judiciary. Being a professional lawyer, he could not take the wrong advice of appealing to this Parliament after failing at Supreme Court of Appeal,” observed Lowe.

Lowe accused the President for taking the National Assembly into an experimental plot for legal theories.

He sounded more like electioneering than a true unpacking of Mutharika’s speech.

The opposition leader said time has come to end nepotism, cronyism, kleptocracy, substandard projects, predatory taxation, and political intimidation under the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration.

“There is hope that has been shinning in our midst, we have a date with destiny,” said Lowe.

He said since Parliament has passed a resolution of hold the presidential re-run on June 23, Malawi is heading in new direction.

“There is hope because for the first time in Malawi history, the opposition has considered unity to be the way forward and have come together in a grand coalition under the banner of Tonse Alliance,” he said in apparent of the opposition grand alliance which is led by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera.

The Tonse Alliance will also back Chakwera’s MCP ticket on ballot with his running mate the country’s estranged vice-president Saulos Chilima.

Lowe indicated that the country will for the first time have a President who will be elected into the office with a majority 50% + 1 which will ensure that he is respected and not confined to one corner of Malawi.

