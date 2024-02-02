Presidential aspirant Milward Tobias describes current political arena as mafia style

Presidential aspirant and leader of Nzika Coalition, Milward Tobias, has characterized the past 31 years’ time of multi-party politics as a mafia style of leadership, with high levels of corruption, nepotism and gross mismanagement of the economy.

In a statement released on Thursday, Tobias said as the country is helding to 2025 polls, he offers the best choice to Malawians to vote for as president.

He highlighted that casting a vote means vesting individual powers and aspirations in a single individual believed to have integrity, competence and interest to prudently use public resources to serve Malawians but this country has been experiencing short periods of economic progress overshadowed by stagnant and retrogress.

“They capitalized on our destitution and enticed us with chitenge we cannot wear to a church or mosque, a T-shirt we cannot when visiting a finance. They dish out small amounts of money even as small as K2000 but such amount looks a lot because of our lack, ” reads part of the statement.

Tobias therefore pleads with citizens of this country to reflect on Malawi we have and Malawi that should be so that citizens should use the offer he is giving to lead to the ending of the 31 years of mafia politics and launch the beginning of political leadership founded on principles of integrity, competence as well as service.

“I have public service experience having served the presidency and having the opportunity to be part of the team that interacted with the government in its totality from ministries, departments, local councils to parastatals during the first phase of public sector reforms,” The statement highlights.

He assured the general public that the next election is a system change election, therefore citizens should not sell their souls, future as well as dignity.

