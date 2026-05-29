Press Cane donates K20 million laboratory chemicals to MUST

Ethanol distiller, Press Cane Limited has donated laboratory chemicals and reagents worth over K20 million to the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) in a move aimed at strengthening engineering education, scientific research, and industry-academia collaboration.

The donation includes essential laboratory supplies such as methyl acetate, butane, furfuraldehyde, and methyl sulphide, among others.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Press Cane Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Chaupi Chihana said the company is committed to supporting institutions that are shaping the country’s future workforce through innovation and practical skills development.

“MUST consistently produces innovative and practical engineers that industries like ours require,” said Chihana.

She added that several MUST graduates are currently working at PressCane and continue to contribute significantly to the company’s operations through their technical expertise and fresh ideas.

“We already have MUST alumni within our teams who are immensely contributing to the performance of the company. This donation reflects our commitment to investing in future talent and promoting collaborative problem-solving between academia and industry,” she said.

Chihana further encouraged MUST students and researchers to explore collaborative projects with Press Cane, emphasizing the company’s willingness to provide mentorship and laboratory access where possible.

Receiving the donation, MUST Head of Engineering Department, Dr Lovemore Mkukuma commended Press Cane for its continued support towards the university.

“We are grateful to Press Cane Limited for the continued partnership, which goes beyond this donation to include internship opportunities, employment for our graduates, and sponsorship of initiatives such as the MUST Engineering Symposium,” said Mkukuma.

He noted that internship placements offered by Press Cane play a critical role in equipping students with practical industry experience and preparing them for the professional environment.

“We have observed that students returning from internships demonstrate improved technical competencies and a stronger understanding of workplace expectations,” he said.

Mkukuma said the donation reflects the growing partnership between PressCane and MUST in advancing innovation, skills development and industry-driven learning in Malawi.

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