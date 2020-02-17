Press Corporation Limited awards long serving employees

Dual-listed conglomerate Press Corporation Limited (PCL) plc has presented Long Service Awards to three employees who have served the company for 10 and 20 years.

Group Financial Controller Elizabeth Mafeni was awarded for serving the conglomerate for 20 years while Monica Chimbulumata and Emmanuel Changadeya were recognized for their 10 years of service.

Press Corporation plc Group Chief Executive Officer George Partridge speaking during the awards on Friday thanked the trio for their dedication of service and asked other employees to emulate the good example.

“Serving one organization for as long as 10 or 20 years is serious business. We thank you for the service that you have given to PCL and you have set a good example for the others to emulate from,” said Partridge.

For her 20 year service Mafeni was given a treadmill whilst Mrs. Chimbulumata and Changadeya were given construction materials for their housing projects.

Mafeni thanked the company for recognizing her service saying she has been motivated to offer more to PCL.

“If one has worked for a long time like 20 years, just know that the place is good and has wonderful people. This award has motivated me to offer more to PCL. As for the treadmill that the company bought me, I would say it has come at a right time, I need to exercise more at home,” said Mafeni.

Chimbulumata and Changadeya also thanked PCL for recognizing their service saying they have been encouraged to work extra hard ‘for many more years to come’.

Earlier, PCL also celebrated birthdays of employees who were born in the months of January and February apart from celebrating St Valentine’s Day.

Those who celebrated their birthdays and were treated to birthday cakes include Winston Kabula, Bernard Ndau, Emmanuel Changadeya, Rosemary Chitera, Bidronce Chiphaso, Rabecca Khumunye, Alamicha Chapuma and Joshua Katuli.

