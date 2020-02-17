FAM to inject K85m in construction of Luwinga Centre

Football Association of Malawi [FAM] has allocated about K85 million to be used in constructing Luwinga Technical Centre in the Northern City of Mzuzu.

This was revealed at the association’s Extra- Ordinary General Meeting [EGM] held last Saturday at Chatonda Lodge in Chintcheche, Nkhatabay.

Among others, the Assembly approved its detailed 2020 budget which is worth K3 Billion as well as the Financial Statements of the year ending June 2019.

FAM Finance and Administration Director said 65 percent of the budget will go towards national team activities.

However, according to statement released by FAM, the main project in the 2020 budget is the establishment of the FAM full time academy at the Luwinga technical Centre in Mzuzu.

“We have a lot of projects ahead of us and the Football Academy at the Luwinga Centre is the main priority. But we also have a lot of national teams’ activities, local competitions as well as developmental and capacity building,” said FAM president Walter Nyamilandu.

He said the academy is expected to start its full operations by the end of next year.

