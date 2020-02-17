Zicco confirms he is leaving Wanderers

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers striker Zicco Mkanda has confirmed that he is leaving the Lali Lubani Road outfit at the end of his contract.

Mkanda signed for the Nomads in 2018 after a stint with a number of Mozambican clubs including Liga Muculmana De Maputo.

“It’s true I will not continue with the Nomads when my contract expires in April as the rumours are circulating” tweeted Mkanda.

He went further to show his appreciation to the entirely Wanderers family for the tireless support during his stay at the club.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been part of the Beforward Wanderers Fc project, the executive, technical panel, the stuff, my fellow players & all the supporters. A club with thousands of fans that respect and remember all the players” he added.

Said Mkanda: “I felt so pleased when I signed for the club in 2018 and everything have been so amazing ever since.I felt so special when I heard my name chanted, I felt proud when the fans decided I was part of this incredible history.Every time I represented this club in wins & losses even when I couldn’t have positive impact the supporters believed me, for that I say thank you.”

During his stay at Nomads, Mkanda played 62 matches and scored 30 goals.

