PressCane donates K50 million in food relief to flood victims in Chikwawa

PressCane Limited has donated food relief items worth K50 million to over 2,500 households affected by recent flash floods in the Traditional Authorities of Katunga and Maseya in Chikwawa District.

Speaking at the event on Saturday, the ethanol distillery company’s Chief Executive Officer, Bryson Nkhomaathu, said the company was moved to act after witnessing the devastation caused by the floods, which destroyed homes, food supplies and livelihoods.

Nkhomaathu expressed optimism that the donation will ease the burden faced by survivors as they begin rebuilding their lives.

“We intend to stand in solidarity with the people who have been affected. At this location alone, about 1,250 people were impacted, while at the previous site we visited, approximately 1,004 people were affected. Some families have managed to return to their homes, but many lost their food supplies due to the disaster,” said Nkhomaanthu.

Nkhomaanthu added that the company felt compelled to provide immediate, temporary relief as affected families seek further assistance from the government and other well-wishers.

“In total, we are currently reaching over 2,000 people — about 3,500 beneficiaries altogether. To support this effort, we have committed 50 million Malawi Kwacha, and we will continue to assess how we can extend help to even more people,” said Nkhomaathu.

He further reaffirmed PressCane’s commitment to uplifting surrounding communities through its Corporate Social Responsibility programmes, noting that the company is also investing in agriculture projects aimed at strengthening long-term resilience.

Nkhomaathu disclosed that the floods also affected the company’s airfield facilities, which are now undergoing rehabilitation, but emphasised that this did not deter PressCane from assisting affected communities.

Member of Parliament for Chikwawa Central, Gerald Bede, commended PressCane for the timely intervention and appealed to other stakeholders to support households that are yet to receive assistance.

“The number of people directly affected is approximately 2,254, while the total number of those impacted has reached close to 4,000. We are grateful for the support that has been rendered so far,” said Bede.

Bede urged the affected communities to remain resilient and cooperative with authorities and relief partners to ensure aid reaches the most vulnerable.

One of the beneficiaries, Mercy Chimwenje from Mtondeza Village, praised PressCane Limited for the timely donation, saying the support has brought relief and renewed hope to families struggling in the aftermath of the floods.

Chimwenje explained that many households lost their food supplies when the floods swept through their homes, leaving them uncertain about how they would feed their children.

“We lost almost everything when the floods came, including the food we had stored. Life has been very difficult for us, and many families did not know where their next meal would come from. We are truly grateful to PressCane Limited for this timely support because it will help save us from the hunger we are facing,” said Chimwenje.

