Priests baptize the laity in social football

A social football team comprising members of the Catholic Men Organisation (CMO) from Lilongwe Archdiocese faced a fire baptism on Easter Monday (April 2, 2018) after being beaten 8-1 by a side composed of priests from the Archdiocese, featuring Monsignor Francis Sonkhani in midfield during an Easter celebration social football match played at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe. In the picture, Father Francis Damaseke wins a penalty after drawing a foul from CMO goalkeeper. -Picture by Leonard Sharra, Nyasa Times.

