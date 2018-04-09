Prominent lawyer Ambokire tips DPP to check executive arrogance

A prominent lawyer has said if the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) does not check executive arrogance, it will lose the 2019 general election.

Ambokire Salim said in a recent radio interview that infrastructural development gains made by the DPP led government can be eroded if executive arrogance is not checked.

“The DPP has done extremely well in infrastructure development. If you are in Malawi you can see it. But they have a problem with executive arrogance,” said Salim.

He cited an example of the state run Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) which he said continues to campaign for the DPP despite the fact that it is funded by tax payers money.

Former First Lady Callista Mutharika doubted if president Peter Mutharika is in control, alleging someone close to him might be firing the shots as the president is too old to rule the country.

