Chilima joins Mutharika to open Malawi tobacco market

President Peter Mutharika and Vice-President Saulos Chilima were together in mark of unity on Monday during the opening of tobacco market at Lilongwe Auction Floors downplaying fears the relationship of the two will be sour following remarks by former first lady Callista Mutharika bashing the Head of State and luring Chilima to contest in the 2019 Tripartite Elections as presidential candidate for the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

However, Chilima displayed loyalty and respect to President Mutharika in body language as he joined him at the function.

Callista, the former first lady, who is widow of DPP founding president and former head of State Bingu wa Mutharika, has been making disparagimg statements about President Mutharika and his henchmen which she calls beasts of prey who were messing up his administration.

The former first lady dropped a bombshell last week when she threw her weight behind Chilima as DPP presidential candidate in next year’s elections. She described Chilima as the hope for a better Malawi and his youthfulness could steer the country in a better direction

Chilima has not commented on the matter.

But by the reading of the situation on Monday, the Vice President will comment on the matter and is still sticking with President Mutharika as the winning ticket.

