Chilima joins Mutharika to open Malawi tobacco market

April 9, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

President Peter Mutharika and Vice-President Saulos Chilima were together in mark of unity on Monday during the opening of tobacco market at Lilongwe Auction Floors downplaying fears the relationship of the two will be sour  following remarks by former first lady Callista Mutharika bashing  the Head of State and luring Chilima  to contest in the 2019 Tripartite Elections as presidential candidate for the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

President Mutharika with Vice President Chilima

presudent Mutharika welcomed by Vice President Chilima at Lilongwe Auction Floors

However, Chilima displayed loyalty and respect to President Mutharika  in body language as he joined him at the function.

Callista, the former first lady, who is widow of DPP founding president and former head of State Bingu wa Mutharika, has been making disparagimg statements about President Mutharika and his henchmen which she calls beasts of prey  who were messing up his administration.

The former first lady dropped a bombshell last week when she threw her weight behind Chilima as DPP presidential candidate in next year’s elections. She described Chilima as the hope for a better Malawi and his youthfulness could steer the country in a better direction

Chilima has not commented on the matter.

But by the reading of the situation on Monday, the Vice President will comment on the matter and is still sticking with President Mutharika as the winning ticket.

 

